48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares surged 152 percent to $6.30 after jumping 19.05 percent on Thursday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 32.4 percent to $1.80 after the company reported Q3 net income of $451,000, or $0.04 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $167,000, or $0.01 per share.
- TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) shares jumped 19 percent to $42.40 following Q3 results. TriNet reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $819.3 million.
- Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) surged 18.5 percent to $32.77 on upbeat Q3 results.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 17.9 percent to $8.50. Fosun reported a 9.91 percent passive stake in ViewRay as of October 24, 2017. ViewRay disclosed that its MRIdian® Linac has been selected as MR-guided radiotherapy system in Danish tender.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) jumped 17.7 percent to $37.88 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from Hold to Buy.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares surged 17.7 percent to $49.42 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) rose 17.4 percent to $68.24 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong sales outlook. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from Hold to Buy.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares gained 17 percent to $9.83 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its FY 2018 forecast.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 16.5 percent to $6.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) shares rose 15.9 percent to $251.35. Bio-Rad reported Q3 earnings of $0.91 per share on revenue of 535 million.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) surged 15.2 percent to $3.32 following narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) rose 15 percent to $32.17 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) jumped 14.3 percent to $78.89 after reporting a third-quarter sales beat.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) gained 10.8 percent to $24.60 following Q3 earnings beat.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 10.5 percent to $10.96 following announcement of $13 per share bid from Vintage Capital.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) rose 9.7 percent to $41.42 after the company reported Q3 results. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) shares surged 9.4 percent to $258.12 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares surged 9.2 percent to $8.69. Semiconductor Manufacturing is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 15.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) rose 9 percent to $3.02. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Yogaworks with an Outperform rating.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 8.7 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after surging 25.29 percent on Thursday.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) surged 8.4 percent to $196.45 in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 results. DA Davidson upgraded Arista Networks from Neutral to Buy.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares gained 5.3 percent to $152.05 following a big third-quarter beat. Universal Display also sees FY17 sales ahead of estimates at $310-320 million.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) gained 4.2 percent to $11.52 after reporting the FDA approval of glaucoma drug VYZULTA.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) gained 4.2 percent to $19.24. Cardtronics reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share on revenue of $402 million.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) shares climbed 3.8 percent to $6.68. T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint are attemping to save their merger deal, according to sources as report by the Wall Street Journal. Reports on Monday said Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son was calling off the merger talks due to concerns about giving up control of Sprint to T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.5 percent to $172.32 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares tumbled 37.7 percent to $2.15 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 33.6 percent to $4.82 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares dipped 33.2 percent to $5.18 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its FY17 sales forecast.
- HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) dipped 32 percent to $12.84 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and issued a downbeat sales forecast.
- Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ: FNGN) shares fell 28.7 percent to $25.00 as the company posted downbeat Q3 revenue. Raymond James downgraded Financial Engines from Market Perform to Market Perform.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares declined 25.5 percent to $5.51 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dropped 24.2 percent to $6.05 on downbeat quarterly results.
- NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) fell 24.3 percent to $7.40. NanoString Technologies reported a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $27.01 million.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) dropped 21.7 percent to $3.11 on weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) slipped 20.6 percent to $175.57. Stamps.com reported Q3 earnings of $2.68 per share on sales of $115.1 million.
- ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) declined 17.3 percent to $9.05 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares fell 16.1 percent to $18.85. Xperi reported Q3 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $88.5 million.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 15.6 percent to $3.40. Pacific Biosciences of California reported a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.545 million.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) fell 14.8 percent to $25.65. Willdan Group posted Q3 earnings of $0.31 per share.
- ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) declined 14 percent to $82.55. ePlus reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share on sales of $370.8 million.
- CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) fell 11.3 percent to $1.77 on downbeat Q3 results.
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) dropped 11.1 percent to $73.06 after a third quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $21.79. Altice USA reported a Q3 loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) slipped 8.5 percent to $29.41 following top and bottom line Q3 miss reported Thursday.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) shares declined 4 percent to $62.44 as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) slipped 3.2 percent to $68.22 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
