Mid-Day Market Update: AAC Holdings Climbs On Earnings Beat; KEMET Shares Slide

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.06 percent to 23,421.37 while the NASDAQ declined 0.22 percent to 6,701.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.25 percent to 2,573.00.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Thursday, the energy shares climbed by 0.29 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), up 14 percent, and North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE: NOA), up 8 percent.

In trading on Thursday, cyclical consumer goods & services shares fell 0.37 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX), down 14 percent, and Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) down 10 percent.

Top Headline

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company reported that it earned $1.29 per share in the quarter on revenue of RMB55.122 million, or $8.28 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.03 per share on revenue of $7.85 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OCRX) shares shot up 67 percent to $1.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) for $1.52 per share.

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) got a boost, shooting up 32 percent to $9.95 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares were also up, gaining 36 percent to $3.02 as the company reported a Sublicense deal with Shire's Baxalta for PolyXen technology.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cartesian Inc (NASDAQ: CRTN) shares dropped 39 percent to $0.277 after the company reported the exploration of strategic alternatives. The company announced resignation of Peter Woodward as CEO and John Ferrara as CFO.

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) were down 34 percent to $21.70 after Q3 earnings. The company's Q4 guidance fell way below estimates.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) was down, falling around 27 percent to $18.10. Kemet reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $301.5 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.02 percent to $54.31 while gold traded up 0.23 percent to $1,280.20.

Silver traded down 0.12 percent Thursday to $17.155, while copper rose 0.64 percent to $3.1625.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.59 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.72 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.03 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.23 percent, and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.34 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.63 percent.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims dropped 5,000 to 229,000 in the latest week. However, economists expected claims to reach 235,000 last week.

U.S. nonfarm productivity rose at an annual pace of 3 percent in the third quarter, versus economists’ expectations for a 2.4 percent gain. Unit labor costs increased 0.5 percent for the third quarter.

Domestic supplies of natural gas gained 65 billion cubic feet for the week ended October 27, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts projected a gain of 62 billion cubic feet.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Chicago at 6:15 p.m. ET.

