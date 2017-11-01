28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 14 percent to $2.20 as the company disclosed that MD Anderson filed IND with the FDA for WP1066 for the treatment of brain tumors.

Losers

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) shares fell 33.8 percent to $28.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS that was down significantly year over year and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.

