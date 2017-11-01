28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 14 percent to $2.20 as the company disclosed that MD Anderson filed IND with the FDA for WP1066 for the treatment of brain tumors.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 11.2 percent to $28.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY17.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares rose 10.1 percent to $35.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 sales outlook.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 8.3 percent to $57 in the pre-market trading session. AerCap is expected to release Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 2, 2017.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares rose 7.9 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results. Big 5 expects Q4 earnings of $0.16 to $0.28 per share.
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares rose 7.8 percent to $57.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY17 guidance.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) rose 7.4 percent to $14.75 in pre-market trading. Pitney Bowes reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $843 million and announced a strategic review.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 6.6 percent to $11.32 in pre-market trading after surging 17.61 percent on Tuesday.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) rose 6.1 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.55 percent on Tuesday.
- China Life Insurance Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LFC) rose 5.7 percent to $17.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.42 percent on Tuesday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 4.8 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading after surging 4.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares rose 4.6 percent to $117.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY guidance.
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) rose 4.5 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares rose 4.3 percent to $32.45 in pre-market trading. Intellia Therapeutics reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) rose 4.3 percent to $13.24 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, CNH Industrial posted upbeat Q3 results.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) rose 4 percent to $9.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.22 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) shares fell 33.8 percent to $28.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS that was down significantly year over year and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 17.2 percent to $10.26 as the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) fell 9.8 percent to $106.22 in pre-market trading. Check Point posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE: RGR) fell 7.2 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 7.2 percent to $38.75 in pre-market trading. Criteo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $234 million. The company issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 6.1 percent to $4.52 in pre-market trading.
- Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) fell 6.4 percent to $29.26 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 6.2 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading after declining 1.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares fell 5.7 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings. CaesarStone Sdot-Yam reported Q3 earnings of $6.9 million.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares fell 4.6 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading after climbing 80.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 4.3 percent to $21.55 in the pre-market trading session after rising 1.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 3.1 percent to $116.00 in pre-market trading. EA posted a Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company also issued a weak sales guidance for the holiday quarter.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...