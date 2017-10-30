35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Supercom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares jumped 35.9 percent to $3.71 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.
- Capella Education Company (NASDAQ: CPLA) shares climbed 27.4 percent to $83.45. Strayer Education and Capella Education agreed to an all-stock merger. Capella Education also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) jumped 22.2 percent to $49.42. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and CalAtlantic reported a merger agreement in a stock transaction valued at $9.3 billion.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 17.5 percent to $9.39.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) climbed 16.9 percent to $0.795 after the company reported a $3.1 million order for its SmartHub-TREQr5 product.
- Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) shares surged 14.7 percent to $1.95.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 14.1 percent to $22.25. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating. Adamas is expected to release Q3 results on November 2.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) climbed 12.8 percent to $3.10 as the company Co. announced the launch of AntigenID.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) surged 12.6 percent to $12.63 in pre-market trading. Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) and Dynegy agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares gained 11.8 percent to $2.65 after declining 17.13 percent on Friday.
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 11.3 percent to $0.142.
- Advanced Accelerator Application SA(ADR) (NASDAQ: AAAP) shares surged 10.3 percent to $80.41 after Novartis announced plans to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 9.6 percent to $ 0.570 after falling 22.39 percent on Friday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares rose 9.3 percent to $3.30 after gaining 13.53 percent on Friday.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares climbed 8.8 percent to $2.32 amid Chatroom Chatter that Tesla is in talks with the company related to nationwide roll-out and $250 million investment.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7.7 percent to $6.34 as the company issued a strong forecast for the third quarter.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) gained 6.4 percent to $16.82 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) rose 6.1 percent to $97.35. Strayer Education and Capella Education agreed to an all-stock merger.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 4.3 percent to $3.08. DA Davidson upgraded JAKKS Pacific from Underperform to Neutral.
Losers
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares tumbled 22 percent to $3.83 as the company issued a business update and reported amendment to its term loan. The company announced the winding down of the DanskinNow brand at Walmart, and the dismissal of pending securities class action lawsuits filed against the company.
- Giga-tronics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: GIGA) shares fell 17 percent to $0.39.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares dropped 15.6 percent to $47.51 following Q3 results. Gravity posted Q3 earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $20.76 million.
- Cartesian Inc (NASDAQ: CRTN) shares fell 15 percent to $0.510.
- Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) shares gained 14.5 percent to $0.709. Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart entered into a merger agreement.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) declined 13.7 percent to $1.70. Pluristem proposed to launch up to 9 million share public offering of common stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after concluding Israeli institutional investors tender.
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) shares dropped 13.2 percent to $0.842 after jumping 32.9 percent on Friday.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares fell 11.7 percent to $0.545.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 11.2 percent to $3.31. JP Morgan downgraded Office Depot from Neutral to Underweight.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) shares dipped 11.1 percent to $31.80. Cooper Tire reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares slipped 8.6 percent to $0.410.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) declined 5.2 percent to $55.22, after the company disclosed that it has withdrawn KEYTRUDA European application. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares dropped 4.8 percent to $2.97. Citigroup downgraded JC Penney from Neutral to Sell.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) declined 6 percent to $14.28. JP Morgan downgraded Century Aluminum from Overweight to Neutral.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) slipped 5.1 percent to $11.24. Morgan Stanley downgraded AMD from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares declined 3 percent to $19.12. Citigroup downgraded Macy's from Neutral to Sell.
