A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Spending Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on personal income and consumer spending for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 47 points to 23,325.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6.25 points to 2,572.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 3.75 points to 6,211.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.13 percent to trade at $60.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.02 percent to trade at $53.91 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.36 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.02 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.07 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.22 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.01 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.77 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.33 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from Hold to Buy.

Conagra shares rose 0.47 percent to $33.85 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) and Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.

(NYSE: VST) and (NYSE: DYN) agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

(NYSE: CTB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the FDA for MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer.

(NASDAQ: MACK) disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the FDA for MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY 2017 guidance.

