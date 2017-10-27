Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb After Amazon, Alphabet Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 7:04am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb After Amazon, Alphabet Results
Related XOM
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2017
FinTrust Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Guggenheim S&P 5…… Pure Value, ... (GuruFocus)
Related CVX
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2017
Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Growth, Chevron Corp, Sells Advance Auto ... (GuruFocus)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). A report on U.S. Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43 points to 23,392.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 6 points to 2,567.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 31.50 points to 6,116.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.39 percent to trade at $59.07 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.28 percent to trade at $52.49 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.99 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.41 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.68 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.23 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.82 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.24 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.84 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.27 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.03 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Celgene shares rose 1.11 percent to $101.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Third quarter EPS came ahead of estimates by $1.24. Sales came in at $27.77 billion, beating estimates by $572 million. Shares were up nearly 3 percent.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. EPS came in at $0.84, ahead of estimates by $0.12. Sales were $900 million ahead of estimates at $24.5 billion.

Posted-In: News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CELG)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
14 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 26
Amazon Nears New Record High After Sales Rise 34% In Q3
Upside And Downside Scenarios For Celgene; Is The Selloff Overdone?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on XOM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.