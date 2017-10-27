40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares surged 57.73 percent to close at $0.500 on Thursday after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares gained 37.67 percent to close at $10.05 as PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) offered to acquire Neos Therapeutics for $10.25 per share.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares rose 35.64 percent to close at $40.15 on Thursday when President Donald Trump declared a crackdown on opioid abuse.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares jumped 35.35 percent to close at $0.670 on Thursday after gaining 31.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) jumped 23.04 percent to close at $12.55 after the company reported FDA 510(k) clearance of its 3880 Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) rose 19.57 percent to close at $120.95 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) climbed 18.49 percent to close at $20.31 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares rose 16.24 percent to close at $22.90 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2017 sales guidance.
- Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE: WAC) shares gained 15.36 percent to close at $0.481 on Thursday.
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) shares climbed 15.33 percent to close at $255.40 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY17 outlook.
- Skyline Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SKLN) shares rose 14.79 percent to close at $1.94.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares gained 14.74 percent to close at $2.18 after the company disclosed an exclusive and long-term manufacturing agreement with Sopharma for the clinical and commercial supply of cytisine.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 14.17 percent to close at $5.56.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) gained 13.23 percent to close at $24.40 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) shares gained 10.58 percent to close at $11.50 on strong quarterly earnings.
- STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) rose 10.43 percent to close at $23.08 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares rose 6.94 percent to close at $36.08 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares tumbled 46.92 percent to close at $0.450 on Thursday. Atossa Genetics priced 11.5 million shares at $0.44 per share.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares dropped 27.41 percent to close at $1.47. Idera Pharmaceuticals priced its 33.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares declined 22.64 percent to close at $5.74. President Donald Trump catalyzed a selloff in opioid-exposed stocks Thursday as he declared the national epidemic a public health emergency and renewed the government’s crackdown on fentanyl.
- Essendant Inc (NASDAQ: ESND) shares fell 21.67 percent to close at $9.83 after the company reported weak Q3 results and FY17 guidance.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) dipped 21.32 percent to close at $4.76 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares fell 21.02 percent to close at $25.82 on a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Giga-tronics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: GIGA) dropped 20.99 percent to close at $0.451 on Thursday.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares declined 19.36 percent to close at $4.79. Intelsat reported a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $304.726 million.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares fell 18.1 percent to close at $6.65 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares declined 18.05 percent to close at $19.34 on Thursday as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) dropped 17.09 percent to close at $7.13 on Thursday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 16.54 percent to close at $1.53.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) declined 16.37 percent to close at $99.99. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE: XCO) shares dropped 15.79 percent to close at $1.44 after gaining 39.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) slipped 15.4 percent to close at $48.63 as the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings lowered its FY17 forecast.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares declined 15 percent to close at $1.53 after the company disclosed a $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 14.33 percent to close at $27.73. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million.
- Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) slipped 10.96 percent to close at $3.98 as the company agreed to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC for $4 per share in cash.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares dropped 10.51 percent to close at $52.17, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 9.56 percent to close at $3.08 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) fell 9.48 percent to close at $9.45 following Q3 results.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares declined 9.19 percent to close at $2.57. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) fell 6.64 percent to close at $ 47.56 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
