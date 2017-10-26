Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 12:44pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares jumped 96.8 percent to $0.624 after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares climbed 44.7 percent to $2.75 after the company disclosed an exclusive and long-term manufacturing agreement with Sopharma for the clinical and commercial supply of cytisine.
  • MYOS RENS Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares rose 40 percent to $2.09. MYOS RENS announced a $75 million mixed securities shelf offering Wednesday afternoon and also issued release highlighting partnership with NFL Alumni's Pro Football Legends arm to support Optimal Bowl and Wellness Challenge.
  • Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) jumped 27.5 percent to $13.00 after the company reported FDA 510(k) clearance of its 3880 Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 27.3 percent to $0.630 after gaining 31.96 percent on Wednesday.
  • Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares gained 21.6 percent to $1.24 after the company reported the FDA authorization to initiate Phase 2 study of AV-101 for major depressive disorder.
  • Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) shares rose 18.9 percent to $263.30 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY17 outlook.
  • Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares gained 17 percent to $23.05 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2017 sales guidance.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) climbed 16.8 percent to $118.10 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
  • Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) gained 15.4 percent to $12.00 on strong quarterly earnings.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares rose 12.2 percent to $37.86 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) surged 11.3 percent to $19.07 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 11.3 percent to $24.00 on upbeat quarterly results.
  • STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) gained 8.6 percent to $22.70 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.


Losers

  • Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dipped 45.4 percent to $0.463. Atossa Genetics priced 11.5 million shares at $0.44 per share.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 29.2 percent to $1.43. Idera Pharmaceuticals priced its 33.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
  • Essendant Inc (NASDAQ: ESND) shares declined 21.1 percent to $9.90 after the company reported weak Q3 results and FY17 guidance.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) dropped 18.2 percent to $97.81. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) tumbled 17.9 percent to $4.97 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.
  • EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE: XCO) shares fell 17.5 percent to $1.41 after gaining 39.02 percent on Wednesday.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares dropped 16 percent to $19.85 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) declined 13.9 percent to $6.99 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) declined 13.7 percent to $28.20 on a third-quarter earnings miss.
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares fell 12.6 percent to $1.57 after the company disclosed a $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares dipped 10.9 percent to $28.83. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million.
  • Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) fell 10.7 percent to $3.99 as the company agreed to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC for $4 per share in cash.
  • NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares declined 8.8 percent to $53.15, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) dropped 7.3 percent to $9.68 following Q3 results.
  • Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) declined 7 percent to $7.76. Bank of America downgraded trivago from Neutral to Underperform, while Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) slipped 6.3 percent to $14.77 on weak quarterly results. Credit Suisse downgraded Barrick Gold from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) dropped 6.2 percent to $21.11 after surging 28.63 percent on Wednesday. Ablynx prices IPO at $17.50 an ADS.
  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) dipped 5.3 percent to $48.25 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 4.6 percent to $2.70. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares dropped 4.5 percent to $43.75. Mellanox reported Q3 earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $225.7 million. JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox from Overweight to Neutral.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) declined 4.4 percent to $3.25 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABX + ABLX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2017
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Barrick Gold, Mastercard, S&P, Financials: Fast Money Picks For September 26
Citi Digs Up A Neutral Rating For Kinross Gold
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CMLS

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.