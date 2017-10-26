35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares jumped 96.8 percent to $0.624 after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares climbed 44.7 percent to $2.75 after the company disclosed an exclusive and long-term manufacturing agreement with Sopharma for the clinical and commercial supply of cytisine.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares rose 40 percent to $2.09. MYOS RENS announced a $75 million mixed securities shelf offering Wednesday afternoon and also issued release highlighting partnership with NFL Alumni's Pro Football Legends arm to support Optimal Bowl and Wellness Challenge.
- Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) jumped 27.5 percent to $13.00 after the company reported FDA 510(k) clearance of its 3880 Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 27.3 percent to $0.630 after gaining 31.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares gained 21.6 percent to $1.24 after the company reported the FDA authorization to initiate Phase 2 study of AV-101 for major depressive disorder.
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) shares rose 18.9 percent to $263.30 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY17 outlook.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares gained 17 percent to $23.05 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2017 sales guidance.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) climbed 16.8 percent to $118.10 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) gained 15.4 percent to $12.00 on strong quarterly earnings.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares rose 12.2 percent to $37.86 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) surged 11.3 percent to $19.07 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 11.3 percent to $24.00 on upbeat quarterly results.
- STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) gained 8.6 percent to $22.70 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
Losers
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dipped 45.4 percent to $0.463. Atossa Genetics priced 11.5 million shares at $0.44 per share.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 29.2 percent to $1.43. Idera Pharmaceuticals priced its 33.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Essendant Inc (NASDAQ: ESND) shares declined 21.1 percent to $9.90 after the company reported weak Q3 results and FY17 guidance.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) dropped 18.2 percent to $97.81. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) tumbled 17.9 percent to $4.97 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.
- EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE: XCO) shares fell 17.5 percent to $1.41 after gaining 39.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares dropped 16 percent to $19.85 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) declined 13.9 percent to $6.99 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) declined 13.7 percent to $28.20 on a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares fell 12.6 percent to $1.57 after the company disclosed a $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares dipped 10.9 percent to $28.83. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million.
- Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) fell 10.7 percent to $3.99 as the company agreed to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC for $4 per share in cash.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares declined 8.8 percent to $53.15, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) dropped 7.3 percent to $9.68 following Q3 results.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) declined 7 percent to $7.76. Bank of America downgraded trivago from Neutral to Underperform, while Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) slipped 6.3 percent to $14.77 on weak quarterly results. Credit Suisse downgraded Barrick Gold from Outperform to Neutral.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) dropped 6.2 percent to $21.11 after surging 28.63 percent on Wednesday. Ablynx prices IPO at $17.50 an ADS.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) dipped 5.3 percent to $48.25 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 4.6 percent to $2.70. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares dropped 4.5 percent to $43.75. Mellanox reported Q3 earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $225.7 million. JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox from Overweight to Neutral.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) declined 4.4 percent to $3.25 after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...