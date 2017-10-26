A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Alphabet, Amazon Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will release earnings after the closing bell. A report on U.S. international trade in goods for September and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18 points to 23,319.00, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures rose 1.25 points to 2,559.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 3.75 points to 6,068.25.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 0.14 percent to trade at $58.36 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.06 percent to trade at $52.21 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.31 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.29 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.33 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.49 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.31 percent and India's BSE Sensex gained 0.32 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

Regal Entertainment shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $16.41 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

(NYSE: TWTR) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.

(NYSE: BMY) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

(NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.

