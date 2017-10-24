Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 175 Points; Identiv Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.75 percent to 23,449.32 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.16 percent to 6,597.14. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12 percent to 2,567.95.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday afternoon, the energy shares surged 0.48 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB), up 5 percent, and Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS), up 4 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, healthcare shares fell 0.90 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), down 7 percent, and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) down 8 percent.

Top Headline

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported upbeat results for its third quarter.

General Motors posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $33.66 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $32.7 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares shot up 24 percent to $2.11 as the company disclosed that it will provide wastewater treatment products and services totaling $2 million to Qinghai Oilfield Company.

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) got a boost, shooting up 13 percent to $22.55 as the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares were also up, gaining 67 percent to $6.27 after the company reported successful Phase I study for PTI-125.

Equities Trading DOWN

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) shares dropped 21 percent to $3.16 after the company lowered its FY17 outlook.

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) were down 19 percent to $34.20 after the company issued a weak earnings forecast.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) was down, falling around 15 percent to $4.43 after the company reported a 16 million share common stock offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.67 percent to $52.25 while gold traded down 0.28 percent to $1,277.30.

Silver traded down 0.70 percent Tuesday to $16.955, while copper rose 0.20 percent to $3.1945.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.34 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.42 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index surged 0.93 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.08 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.14 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.01 percent.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index declined 1.3 percent during the first three weeks of October versus September.

The Markit flash manufacturing PMI climbed to 54.5 in October, versus a prior reading of 53.10. The flash services PMI rose to 55.9 in October, compared to previous reading of 55.3.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index slipped to 12.00 for October, versus prior reading of 19.00. However, economists were expecting a reading of 17.00.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

