A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 26 points to 23,303.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.50 points to 2,576.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 11.50 points to 6,122.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 0.17 percent to trade at $57.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.12 percent to trade at $51.90 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.32 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.31 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.47 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.21 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.54 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.11 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.64 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.06 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.36 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Neutral.

GE shares fell 0.97 percent to $23.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY2017 guidance.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter on Monday.

Shares of DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) dropped over 44 percent in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its peanut allergy trial failed to meet primary endpoint.

