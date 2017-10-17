25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 39.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA protocol guidance for Phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme.

Losers

Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) shares fell 7.3 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Impax Labs and Amneal Pharma agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.

