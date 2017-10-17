25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 39.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA protocol guidance for Phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) rose 14.87 percent to $0.540 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of a gasification unit for $1.58 million in Europe.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 11.1 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading after climbing 92.47 percent on Monday.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares rose 10.3 percent to $15.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported the conclusion of strategic alternative process. The company announced plans to double down on Communications & Media business and divest non-core assets through agreement to sell Intralinks business to Siris for $1 billion.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) rose 9.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after surging 17.98 percent on Monday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 8 percent to $2.58 after surging 9.63 percent on Monday.
- Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE: FBR) shares rose 6.4 percent to $18.00 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 3.68 percent on Monday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 6.3 percent to $3.05 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for the SRAXmd healthcare business.
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 6 percent to $14.20 after the company disclosed that it has been granted Priority Medicines designation by the EMA for entrectinib.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares rose 4.9 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading following an 8-K filing with the SEC. The company says total revenue per available seat mile for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to tumble by 6.5 percent year-over-year. However, results for September were better than in the same month last year.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) rose 4.5 percent to $10.55 in pre-market trading as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.
- Pearson PLC (ADR) (NYSE: PSO) shares rose 4.3 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after declining 2.03 percent on Monday.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) rose 4.3 percent to $20.71 in pre-market trading after falling 20.34 percent on Monday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (ADR) (NYSE: TKC) rose 4.1 percent to $9.59 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.22 percent on Monday.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 3.6 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.72 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) shares fell 7.3 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Impax Labs and Amneal Pharma agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) fell 4.7 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading. Sonic reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) fell 4.6 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 24.23 percent on Monday.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 4.5 percent to $2.53 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.38 percent on Monday.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) shares fell 4 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.59 percent on Monday.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) fell 3.9 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Vical is expected to report Q3 financial results on Monday, October 23.
- Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) shares fell 3.7 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.40 percent on Monday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 3.5 percent to $30.44 in pre-market trading after declining 13.00 percent on Monday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 2.7 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading. Abeona Therapeutics priced 5 million share public offering of common stock at $16.00 per share.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 2.6 percent to $20.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.50 percent on Monday.
