28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) rose 100 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading following FDA 510(k) clearance for its Senhance System.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) rose 20.7 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.80 percent on Friday.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) gained 19.1 percent to $29.50 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 CELESTIAL trial met its primary endpoint.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares rose 17.9 percent to $8.25 in the pre-market trading session after declining 14.63 percent on Friday.

Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares rose 15 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 68.15 percent on Friday.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) rose 13.64 percent to $5 in pre-market trading after falling 1.12 percent on Friday.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) rose 12.9 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after falling 3.11 percent on Friday.

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) rose 12 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 6.1 percent to $21.65 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.49 percent on Friday.

Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: EHIC) shares rose 5.2 percent to $11.42 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.82 percent on Friday.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) rose 5.1 percent to $8.35 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.24 percent on Friday.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSM) rose 5.1 percent to $20.62 after gaining 6.17 percent on Friday.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) rose 5.1 percent to $38.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.68 percent on Friday.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) shares rose 4.8 percent to $9.23 in pre-market trading.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) rose 4.4 percent to $13 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc upgraded Yext from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) shares rose 3.8 percent to $12.50 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that its Phase 3 SIOPEL study met its primary endpoint.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 3.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. upgraded Groupon from Underperform to Market Perform.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 11.1 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after surging 12.51 percent on Friday.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) shares fell 8.8 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Inotek Pharmaceuticals declined 7.12 percent Friday after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement for a deal with Rocket Pharma.

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) fell 7.2 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading after declining 6.45 percent on Friday.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 5.5 percent to $2.05 in the pre-market trading session as the company disclosed that it entered into agreement with Garnet on October 12, 2017 to settle longstanding intellectual property disagreements.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 5.2 percent to $6.76 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.74 percent on Friday.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: BIOP) shares fell 5.1 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 3.66 percent on Friday.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares fell 4.8 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after tumbling 37.80 percent on Friday.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4.8 percent to $3.81 in pre-market trading after declining 1.48 percent on Friday.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 4.6 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading. The FDA stated that GENUINE 3 results will cause an issue for getting an accelerated approval.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares fell 3.6 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 1.89 percent on Friday.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) fell 2.7 percent to $101.00 in pre-market trading after rising 3.65 percent on Friday.

