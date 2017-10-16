A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) will release earnings after the closing bell. The Empire State manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 16 points to 22,846.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1 point to 2,553.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 7.50 points to 6,107.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.56 percent to trade at $58.06 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.34 percent to trade at $52.14 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.73 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.16 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.06 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.11 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.96 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.06 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.13 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.62 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Keybanc upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Apple shares rose 0.90 percent to $158.40 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) reported a $15.7 million private placement of common stock.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) disclosed that its Phase 3 CELESTIAL trial met its primary endpoint.

(NASDAQ: EXEL) disclosed that its Phase 3 CELESTIAL trial met its primary endpoint. Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States.

(NASDAQ: PETX) announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) announced plans to acquire Avendra and AmeriPride Services Inc. for a total of $2.35 billion.

