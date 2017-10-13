Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Tandem Diabetes Care Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.09 percent to 22,861.77 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.26 percent to 6,608.84. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.17 percent to 2,555.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the basic materials shares surged 1.56 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF), up 10 percent, and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), up 8 percent.

In trading on Friday, healthcare shares fell 0.25 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS), down 38 percent, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) down 16 percent.

Top Headline

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Bank of America posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $22.08 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $22.07 billion.

Equities Trading UP

PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares shot up 41 percent to $1.25 as the company reported corporate restructuring and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.

Shares of Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) got a boost, shooting up 52 percent to $6.17. Net Element disclosed that e-commerce and value-added integrated services volumes rose 134 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2017.

Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares were also up, gaining 111 percent to $2.85 on no formal news from company. The stock rallied 215 percent over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week amid trader speculation stock could be sympathy play on move higher in Helios & Matheson. However, Leading Brands shares sold off 27 percent on Thursday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares dropped 38 percent to $2.30 after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) were down 38 percent to $2.91 after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) was down, falling around 22 percent to $2.21 as the company disclosed a $8 million registered direct offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.11 percent to $51.16 while gold traded up 0.37 percent to $1,301.30.

Silver traded up 0.34 percent Friday to $17.325, while copper rose 0.56 percent to $3.1375.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.34 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.02 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.05 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX rose 0.21 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.01 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.15 percent.

Economics

The Consumer Price Index gained 0.5 percent for September, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.6 percent rise

U.S. retail sales rose 1.6 percent for September, compared to economists’ expectations for a 1.7 percent growth

U.S. business inventories increased 0.7 percent for August, versus economists’ estimates for 0.7 percent gain.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index climbed to 101.10 in October, from prior reading of 95.10. Economists expected a reading of 95.10.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will speak in Boston at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for September is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

