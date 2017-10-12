Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for September is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will speak in Washington at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for September will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Hong Kong at 9:15 p.m. ET.
