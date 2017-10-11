28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares jumped 112.2 percent to $4.71 following disclosure company Director He Wei-Wu purchased 200,000 shares on October 5 and 6. The stock rallied 15 percent on no news during Tuesday's intraday session.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares gained 80 percent to $2.11 following a 39 percent rally on Tuesday.
- WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS) shares rose 22.7 percent to $2.65 amid the filing of proxy statements related to the company's merger with DropCar.
- Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) surged 19.7 percent to $11.59 after the company disclosed gold production results for the third quarter.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) shares gained 15.1 percent to $63.70 following positive preliminary FDA data on Rhopressa earlier this morning.
- Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) jumped 13.6 percent to $1.92. Roth Capital upgraded Sky Solar from Neutral to Buy.
- Majesco (NYSE: MJCO) shares rose 8.6 percent to $5.58.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares gained 8.4 percent to $3.88.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares gained 8.2 percent to $4.98 after jumping 23.66 percent on Tuesday.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares gained 7.7 percent to $2.40. Athersys and Nikon CeLL Innovation agreed to collaborate on MultiStem commercial manufacturing in Japan.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 6.1 percent to $29.59 continuing a 32 percent rally during Tuesday's intraday session, a 77 percent rally since Friday's close, and a nearly 125 percent rally since October 5 amid reports Netflix will be increasing prices.
Losers
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares dipped 21.2 percent to $6.78. Voxx International reported FQ2 profit of $17.1 million on revenue of $113.5 million.
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) shares fell 17.5 percent to $41.40. Oil-Dri reported Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $65.776 million.
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $22.20.
- Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY) shares fell 13.3 percent to $20.20 as the company announced plans to acquire JOTEC for $225 million.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) declined 12.6 percent to $6.62 amid concerning guidance. The company said its expecting Q3 EPS of $0.03-$0.05 versus an analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. Sales are expected to be around $25 million versus the analyst estimate of nearly $41 million.
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares fell 12.1 percent to $2.55.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares tumbled 11.6 percent to $5.93 after rising 25.89 percent on Tuesday. MannKind disclosed a $61 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) dropped 10.5 percent to $23.08. Barracuda reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. However, the company issued light guidance for the third quarter.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares declined 8.4 percent to $17.17
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 7.4 percent to $7.95. Bank of America downgraded Chico's FAS from Neutral to Underperform.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares fell 6.5 percent to $5.00. Citigroup downgraded TravelCenters of America from Buy to Sell.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) dropped 5.2 percent to $18.61. UBS downgraded Atkore International from Buy to Neutral.
- Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) slipped 4.9 percent to $72.45. Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from Buy to Neutral.
- Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) dropped 4.8 percent to $12.52. Stephens & Co. downgraded Bojangles from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) shares slipped 4.3 percent to $49.14. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Robert Half from Buy to Hold.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) fell 3.7 percent to $19.73. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Kforce from Buy to Hold.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares declined 3.4 percent to $4.82. Goldman Sachs assumed Groupon with a Sell rating.
