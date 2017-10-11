A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 7:15 a.m. ET, while San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Salt Lake City at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 7 points to 22,777.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.75 points to 2,546.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 2.5 points to 6,062.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.34 percent to trade at $56.80 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.73 percent to trade at $51.29 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index surging 1.51 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.08 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.05 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.10 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.28 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.36 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.16 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.28 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Hold to Buy.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.49 percent to $134.55 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised its lower end of FY17 earnings outlook.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Wednesday.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported the launch of $1 billion common stock offering.

