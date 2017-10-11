Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 4:37am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 7:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Salt Lake City at 2:40 p.m. ET.

