Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 7:15 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Salt Lake City at 2:40 p.m. ET.
