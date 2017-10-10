Gainers

(NASDAQ: CASI): up 17 percent following disclosure company Director He Wei-Wu purchased 200,000 shares on October 5 and 6. The stock rallied 15 percent on no news during Tuesday's intraday session. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK): up 9 percent after the company announced the settlement of its convertible note litigation. Merrimack said it will pay the plaintiffs $0.90 per $1 of convertible notes.

(NASDAQ: MACK): up 9 percent after the company announced the settlement of its convertible note litigation. Merrimack said it will pay the plaintiffs $0.90 per $1 of convertible notes. WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS): up 8.8 percent amid the filing of proxy statements related to the company's merger with DropCar.

(NASDAQ: WPCS): up 8.8 percent amid the filing of proxy statements related to the company's merger with DropCar. Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS): indicated up 5.7 percent on low volume. Shares fell 3.7 percent during Tuesday's session; the stock is down 9.5 percent since the high set Friday afternoon.

(NYSE: SENS): indicated up 5.7 percent on low volume. Shares fell 3.7 percent during Tuesday's session; the stock is down 9.5 percent since the high set Friday afternoon. New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV): indicated up 3.6 percent. The company issued a "multimedia update" press release highlighting the beginning of a rollout of Aspen Pure probiotic across Ahold Delhaize banners throughout the U.S.

(NASDAQ: NBEV): indicated up 3.6 percent. The company issued a "multimedia update" press release highlighting the beginning of a rollout of Aspen Pure probiotic across Ahold Delhaize banners throughout the U.S. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY): up 7.5 percent, continuing a 32 percent rally during Tuesday's intraday session, a 77 percent rally since Friday's close, and a nearly 125 percent rally since October 5 amid reports Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) will be increasing prices.

(NASDAQ: HMNY): up 7.5 percent, continuing a 32 percent rally during Tuesday's intraday session, a 77 percent rally since Friday's close, and a nearly 125 percent rally since October 5 amid reports (NASDAQ: NFLX) will be increasing prices. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT): up 3.2 percent following a 3 percent selloff Tuesday. Shares of Altimmune rallied as much as 41 percent Monday following a new Overweight rating and $6 price target from Piper Jaffray.

Losers

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX): down 11.6 percent following Q2 earnings. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.71 on sales of $113.47 million.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN): down 9.5 percent amid concerning guidance. The company said its expecting Q3 EPS of $0.03-$0.05 versus an analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. Sales are expected to be around $25 million versus the analyst estimate of nearly $41 million.

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA): down 6.8 percent following earnings: Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Sales also beat at $94.3 million, but total active subscribers did not impress, up just 17 percent. Barracuda's Q3 guidance was light: expecting adjusted EPS of $0.17-$0.19 versus analyst consensus estimate of $0.19, sales $92.5-$94.5 million versus an estimate of $94.5 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 guidance.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN): down 5.6 percent amid news of a 4 million share common stock offering.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE: MU): down 4.3 percent on the heels of a $1 billion common stock offering.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price. It's conceivable that less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

