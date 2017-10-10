12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares dipped 18.2 percent to $4.45. IZEA reported Q3 bookings of $7.9 million, up 2 percent year-over-year.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares tumbled 17.3 percent to $5.40. On Monday, Cleantech Solutions reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares declined 10 percent to $5.29.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares fell 9.1 percent to $2.20.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares declined 6.6 percent to $3.11.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares dropped 6.3 percent to $2.25.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 5.5 percent to $2.76.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 3.8 percent to $2.78 after surging 14.68 percent on Monday. Sphere 3D's Overland-Tandberg introduced its new rdxLOCK software.
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares declined 3 percent to $51.55. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) dropped 2.8 percent to $31.70. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) fell 2.7 percent to $28.90. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating from Neutral to Sell.
- Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) slipped 2.5 percent to $97.62. UBS downgraded Delphi Automotive from Buy to Neutral.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets
