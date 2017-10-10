With most of the major indices at or near all-time highs, some investors are using this as an opportunity to take profits from their positions.

That's according to TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index, which tracks investing behavior and sentiment among customer portfolios. The IMX declined in September for the first time since March, indicating that investors decreased their exposure to the equity markets.

This "could be the result of equity markets edging higher during the period," according to Victor Jones, TD Ameritrade's Director of Trading.

According to TD Ameritrade, these were the most popular buys among customers during September:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Tencent Holdings Ttd (OTC: TCEHY)

(OTC: TCEHY) JD.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD)

(NASDAQ: JD) Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

(NYSE: T) Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

And these were the most popular sells:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

(NYSE: BMY) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

(NYSE: PFE) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

(NASDAQ: GILD) ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)

(NYSE: COP) Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

(NYSE: CVX) The following chart shows the IMX performance since it's inception at the end of 2012. You can see how it's generally correlated to the broader equities market.

