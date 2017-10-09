28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 20.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.

(NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 20.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio. inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 11.8 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: INTT) rose 11.8 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that HVE has been awarded a $1 million contract.

(NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that HVE has been awarded a $1 million contract. Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data demonstrating the potential of CGEN-15032 as a target for the development of first-in-class cancer therapy.

(NASDAQ: CGEN) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data demonstrating the potential of CGEN-15032 as a target for the development of first-in-class cancer therapy. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.7 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.92 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.7 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.92 percent on Friday. CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 6.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.44 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 6.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.44 percent on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 5.8 percent to $7.55 after gaining 0.10 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 5.8 percent to $7.55 after gaining 0.10 percent on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 5.7 percent to $31.63 in pre-market trading after surging 10.36 percent on Friday. Needham raised its price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $36 to $42.

(NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 5.7 percent to $31.63 in pre-market trading after surging 10.36 percent on Friday. Needham raised its price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $36 to $42. Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 4.9 percent to $38.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 4.9 percent to $38.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 4.8 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.41 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 4.8 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.41 percent on Friday. Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $52.31 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a strong Q3 revenue forecast and disclosed that it has received 22 system purchase orders during the third quarter.

(NASDAQ: MZOR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $52.31 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a strong Q3 revenue forecast and disclosed that it has received 22 system purchase orders during the third quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 4 percent to $3.46 in the pre-market trading session after surging 8.82 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 4 percent to $3.46 in the pre-market trading session after surging 8.82 percent on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.93 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 0.17 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SIRI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.93 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 0.17 percent on Friday. Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 3 percent to $28.65 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) fell 15.3 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $54 million private placement.

(NYSE: XXII) fell 15.3 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $54 million private placement. VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) fell 8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.19 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: VHC) fell 8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.19 percent on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 6.3 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 6.3 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight. K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) shares fell 5.8 percent to $20.51 after the company issued a weak sales forecast.

(NASDAQ: KTWO) shares fell 5.8 percent to $20.51 after the company issued a weak sales forecast. Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 4.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.18 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 4.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.18 percent on Friday. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 3.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after rising 3.96 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 3.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after rising 3.96 percent on Friday. Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 3.4 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's from Buy to Hold.

(NASDAQ: CONN) fell 3.4 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's from Buy to Hold. LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) fell 3.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after rising 115.60 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: LINU) fell 3.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after rising 115.60 percent on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 3.2 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.32 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CATB) fell 3.2 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.32 percent on Friday. Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares fell 3.1 percent to $58.01 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded DaVita from Neutral to Underweight.

(NYSE: DVA) shares fell 3.1 percent to $58.01 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded DaVita from Neutral to Underweight. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell 2.4 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Sell.

(NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell 2.4 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Sell. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 2 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Cowen downgraded Symantec from Market Perform to Underperform.

(NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 2 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Cowen downgraded Symantec from Market Perform to Underperform. Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 2 percent to $37.75 in pre-market trading. Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from Buy to Neutral.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.