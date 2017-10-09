Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 8:08am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 20.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 11.8 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that HVE has been awarded a $1 million contract.
  • Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data demonstrating the potential of CGEN-15032 as a target for the development of first-in-class cancer therapy.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.7 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.92 percent on Friday.
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 6.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.44 percent on Friday.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 5.8 percent to $7.55 after gaining 0.10 percent on Friday.
  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 5.7 percent to $31.63 in pre-market trading after surging 10.36 percent on Friday. Needham raised its price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $36 to $42.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 4.9 percent to $38.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 4.8 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.41 percent on Friday.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $52.31 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a strong Q3 revenue forecast and disclosed that it has received 22 system purchase orders during the third quarter.
  • Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 4 percent to $3.46 in the pre-market trading session after surging 8.82 percent on Friday.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.93 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 0.17 percent on Friday.
  • Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 3 percent to $28.65 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) fell 15.3 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $54 million private placement.
  • VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) fell 8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.19 percent on Friday.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 6.3 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
  • K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) shares fell 5.8 percent to $20.51 after the company issued a weak sales forecast.
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 4.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.18 percent on Friday.
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 3.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after rising 3.96 percent on Friday.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 3.4 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's from Buy to Hold.
  • LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) fell 3.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after rising 115.60 percent on Friday.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 3.2 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.32 percent on Friday.
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares fell 3.1 percent to $58.01 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded DaVita from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell 2.4 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Sell.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 2 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Cowen downgraded Symantec from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 2 percent to $37.75 in pre-market trading. Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from Buy to Neutral.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP + ANY)

18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 19
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CLNT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.