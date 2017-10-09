28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 20.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 11.8 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that HVE has been awarded a $1 million contract.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data demonstrating the potential of CGEN-15032 as a target for the development of first-in-class cancer therapy.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.7 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.92 percent on Friday.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 6.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.44 percent on Friday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 5.8 percent to $7.55 after gaining 0.10 percent on Friday.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 5.7 percent to $31.63 in pre-market trading after surging 10.36 percent on Friday. Needham raised its price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $36 to $42.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 4.9 percent to $38.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.70 percent on Friday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 4.8 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.41 percent on Friday.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares rose 4.3 percent to $52.31 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a strong Q3 revenue forecast and disclosed that it has received 22 system purchase orders during the third quarter.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 4 percent to $3.46 in the pre-market trading session after surging 8.82 percent on Friday.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.93 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 0.17 percent on Friday.
- Sasol Limited (ADR) (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 3 percent to $28.65 in pre-market trading after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.
Losers
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) fell 15.3 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $54 million private placement.
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) fell 8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.19 percent on Friday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 6.3 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) shares fell 5.8 percent to $20.51 after the company issued a weak sales forecast.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 4.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.18 percent on Friday.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 3.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after rising 3.96 percent on Friday.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 3.4 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's from Buy to Hold.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) fell 3.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after rising 115.60 percent on Friday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 3.2 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.32 percent on Friday.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) shares fell 3.1 percent to $58.01 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded DaVita from Neutral to Underweight.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares fell 2.4 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Viacom from Neutral to Sell.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 2 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading. Cowen downgraded Symantec from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 2 percent to $37.75 in pre-market trading. Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from Buy to Neutral.
