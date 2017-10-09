A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise On Columbus Day

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on wholesale trade inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Austin at 9:15 a.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 12:15 p.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Austin at 12:45 p.m. ET, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 38 points to 22,732.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rise 4.25 points to 2,549.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 13.50 points to 6,077.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.72 percent to trade at $55.22 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.02 percent to trade at $49.28 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.70 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.19 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.05 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.18 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.01 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.30 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.46 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.10 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral to Outperform and raised price target to $54 from $49.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.28 percent to $49.90 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) named Jamie Miller as new chief financial officer of GE. The company reported that CFO Jeff Bornstein will leave the company effective December 31, 2017.

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) disclosed that it has received regulatory approval to acquire Senior Whole Health.

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) reported a $54 million private placement.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) reported the resignation of Gary Willis as CFO. Scott Ginn has been named as new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

