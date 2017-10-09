5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) named Jamie Miller as new chief financial officer of GE. The company reported that CFO Jeff Bornstein will leave the company effective December 31, 2017. General Electric shares rose 0.37 percent to $24.48 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: HLF) surged over 11 percent Friday after the company announced plans to buying back around 7 percent of its stock. Herbalife shares climbed 11.28 percent to close at $75.25 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) agreed to sell Financial Freedom and its reverse mortgage portfolio for approximately $900 million to an undisclosed buyer. CIT Group shares declined 0.10 percent to close at $49.37 on Friday.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) shares climbed over 33 percent Friday after the company agreed to be acquired for $22 per share by Cooke. Omega Protein shares rose 33.03 percent to close at $22.05 on Friday.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) reported the resignation of Gary Willis as CFO. Scott Ginn has been named as new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Amedisys shares dropped 1.35 percent to close at $52.75 on Friday.

