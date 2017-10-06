Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 12:18pm   Comments
  • Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) shares jumped 32.4 percent to $21.98 after the company agreed to be acquired for $22 per share by Cooke.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares gained 25.8 percent to $13.48 after the company disclosed that it was restarting talks with Siris Capital regarding a potential deal.
  • LGL Group Inc (NYSE: LGL) shares rose 13.2 percent to $6.50. The LGL Group reported that it will review non-binding acquisition proposal to acquire the assets of its two principal operating subsidiaries, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) rose 11.7 percent to $3.43 as the company disclosed that Phase III study using the company’s SPECTRUM® research cigarettes demonstrated immediate reduction to very low nicotine is most likely to lead to less harm.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares surged 11.7 percent to $15.91 after surging 14.73 percent on Thursday.
  • Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares gained 10.3 percent to $8.62.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares climbed 9.5 percent to $14.81. Ferroglobe issued update on trade cases in the United States and Canada.
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.05. Capricor Therapeutics disclosed that the intravenous administration of CAP-1002 is shown to be effective in preclinical models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • ChipMOS Technologies Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares surged 8 percent to $21.43.
  • Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) shares rose 6 percent to $3.03. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical with a Market Outperform rating and a $5.00 price target.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares gained 5.9 percent to $5.96. Seaport Global initiated coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) rose 3.2 percent to $53.87. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Green Dot with a Buy rating.

