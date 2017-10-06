25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) rose 32.5 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired for $22 per share by Cooke.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) rose 25.3 percent to $13.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on strategic alternative process. The company disclosed that it entered into exclusivity agreement with Siris Capital Group following improved terms.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) gained 19.9 percent to $3.68 as the company disclosed that Phase III study using the company's SPECTRUM® research cigarettes demonstrated immediate reduction to very low nicotine is most likely to lead to less harm.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 10.6 percent to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of TIVO -3 study futility analysis with no changes to protocol.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 7.1 percent to $5.31 in pre-market trading after surging 40.11 percent on Thursday.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares rose 5.5 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 5.3 percent to $15.01 in the pre-market trading session after surging 14.73 percent on Thursday.

Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares rose 4.6 percent to $16.50 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.22 percent on Thursday.

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 4.5 percent to $2.79 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 17.85 percent on Thursday.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) shares rose 4.3 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.05 percent on Thursday.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose 4.1 percent to $13.73 in pre-market trading after falling 6.52 percent on Thursday.

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 4 percent to $3.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.26 percent on Thursday.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 3.3 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.71 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 3.3 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.71 percent on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares rose 2.6 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading. Yum China reported a 10 percent rise in its third-quarter net income, while same-store sales gained 6 percent for the quarter. The company also disclosed that its CEO Micky Pant would step down.

Losers

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 6.8 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after rising 2.95 percent on Thursday.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) fell 5.6 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after climbing 48.53 percent on Thursday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 5.4 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.06 percent on Thursday.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares fell 5 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after declining 6.27 percent on Thursday.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) fell 4.6 percent to $47.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.13 percent on Thursday.

Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ: WMGI) fell 4.3 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after rising 1.76 percent on Thursday.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 3.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.11 percent on Thursday.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 3.4 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.13 percent on Thursday.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 3.3 percent to $6.80. ImmunoGen priced its 14.5 million share offering of common stock at $6.50 per share.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 3 percent to $12.02 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital Management reported a 65 million share offering of common stock.

(NYSE: NLY) shares fell 3 percent to $12.02 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital Management reported a 65 million share offering of common stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares fell 3 percent to $162.50 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

