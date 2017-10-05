25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 14 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after falling 37.29 percent on Wednesday.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 11.1 percent to $7.20 following PR announcing data from Zika vaccine study published in the NEJM.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) rose 9.3 percent to $40.05 in pre-market trading. International Speedway is expected to release quarterly earnings today.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 9 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 9.3 percent gain in September comparable sales and raised its Q3 forecast.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 8.9 percent to $3.30 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 7.07 percent on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $4 to $7.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) shares rose 8.1 percent to $11.60 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 0.47 percent on Wednesday.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 7.5 percent to $32.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.51 percent on Wednesday.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares rose 6.5 percent to $41.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the initiation of Phase III study of pimavanserin in dementia related psychosis. The company also disclosed that it has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for pimavanserin

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 5.6 percent to $40.40 in pre-market trading. The Medicines Co. will present new data from TANGO II study of VABOMERE at IDWeek.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose 5.3 percent to $14.86 in pre-market trading. SeaWorld is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported.

HRG Group Inc (NYSE: HRG) rose 5.1 percent to $16.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.26 percent on Wednesday.

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) shares rose 4.8 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading following CNBC mention.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) rose 4.4 percent to $210.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 3.5 percent to $3.23 in the pre-market trading session after declining 4.88 percent on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 3.4 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.98 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) fell 14.9 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 75.82 percent on Wednesday.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 11.8 percent to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Globalstar reported a $125 million offering of common stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) fell 10.4 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q3 earnings outlook and reported the implementation of certain restructuring actions, including workforce reduction.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 9.1 percent to $7.12 in pre-market trading. ImmunoGen disclosed a 13 million share offering of common stock.

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: CASC) shares fell 9.1 percent to $4.10 after rising 6.87 percent on Wednesday.

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) fell 8.9 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.74 percent on Wednesday.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) fell 4.3 percent to $26.15 in pre-market trading. Matador Resources priced offering of 8 million shares for gross proceeds of $210.8 million.

Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares fell 4.2 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after surging 16.57 percent on Wednesday.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) shares fell 4 percent to $107.50 in pre-market trading after rising 1.34 percent on Wednesday.

Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) shares fell 3.6 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading. Tronox prices its underwritten registered offering by Exxaro Resources of 19.5 million Class A ordinary shares at $22.00 per share.

