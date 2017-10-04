25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 60.8 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive results from open-label extension of Phase 2 MoveDMD trial evaluating edasalonexent.

Losers

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 24.9 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.51 percent on Tuesday.

