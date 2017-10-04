25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 60.8 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive results from open-label extension of Phase 2 MoveDMD trial evaluating edasalonexent.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 34.8 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading after reporting positive six-month results in DMD at the World Muscle Society International Congress.
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 32.9 percent to $25.25. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and CytomX reported a strategic collaboration in immuno-oncology.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 19.3 percent to $3.77 in pre-market trading after surging 109.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 18.4 percent to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported 'positive' top-line results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214.
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) rose 16.7 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to acquire over 4,000 net contiguous/overlapping acres in the core of the Delaware Basin.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 15.7 percent to $37.65 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported the FDA approval of first generic for Copaxone 40 mg/mL 3-times-a-week.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) rose 14.3 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading as the company announced additional positive data in Pompe disease Phase 1/2 study at the World Muscle Society.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 12.1 percent to $6.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 301.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) rose 9.7 percent to $5.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Motif Bio plc - ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares rose 8.3 percent to $10.95 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that Iclaprim achieved primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs vancomycin in REVIVE-2 Phase 3 study.
- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares rose 4.8 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading after falling 0.05 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 24.9 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 16 percent to $15.81 in pre-market trading after Mylan reported the FDA approval of first generic for Copaxone.
- Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares fell 10.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining 0.65 percent in Tuesday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares fell 9.9 percent to $5.30 after rising 61.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 7.5 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported an offering of $40 million in common shares.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 6.3 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire CompuCom for $1 billion.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares fell 5.4 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 33.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) fell 5.2 percent to $19.13 in pre-market trading after rising 4.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Celyad SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 4.9 percent to $58.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.32 percent on Tuesday.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 4.8 percent to $10.40. NewLink Genetics priced 5 million share common stock offering at $10.25 per share.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) fell 4.8 percent to $12.85in pre-market trading after declining 1.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares fell 4.6 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.30 percent on Tuesday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) fell 2.4 percent to $64.20 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...