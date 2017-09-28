Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; BlackBerry Tops Q2 Expectations

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.02 percent to 22,336.52 while the NASDAQ declined 0.12 percent to 6,445.66. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03 percent to 2,506.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Thursday morning, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services shares surged 0.49 percent.

In trading on Thursday, telecommunications services shares fell 0.37 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM), down 1 percent, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (ADR) (NYSE: CHU) down 2 percent.

Top Headline

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and reported signing of first BlackBerry secure licensing deal.

BlackBerry reported that it earned 5 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $238 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting the Canada-based company to lose 3 cents per share on revenue of $219.9 million.

During the quarter, BlackBerry reported a record software and service revenue of $196 million and approximately 79 percent of the software and services revenue was recurring in nature. The company ended the quarter with 3,300 enterprise customer orders.

Looking forward to the full fiscal, BlackBerry guided its sales to be in a range of $920 million to $950 million, which came in higher than the $919.5 million Wall Street analysts were previously modeling.

Equities Trading UP

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares shot up 59 percent to $9.87 after the company reported top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study in children with Fragile X syndrome. The study successfully met the primary endpoint.

Shares of Exa Corp (NASDAQ: EXA) got a boost, shooting up 43 percent to $24.18. Dassault Systèmes announced plans to acquire Exa for $24.25 per share in cash.

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares were also up, gaining 15 percent to $10.62 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and reported signing of first BlackBerry secure licensing deal.

Equities Trading DOWN

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares dropped 36 percent to $43.49 following the FDA approval of Abbott's Blood Glucose Monitoring Device and analyst downgrades.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) were down 18 percent to $17.46. Comtech posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but sales missed estimates.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) was down, falling around 13 percent to $16.42 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.94 percent to $52.63 while gold traded down 0.07 percent to $1,286.90.

Silver traded down 0.07 percent Thursday to $16.815, while copper rose 0.39 percent to $2.941.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.03 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.26 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.18 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.30 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.04 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.17 percent.

Economics

The U.S. economy grew at a pace of 3.1 percent in the second quarter, versus prior reading of 3 percent growth.

Initial jobless claims increased 12,000 to 272,000 in latest week. However, economists were expecting claims to reach 270,000 last week.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.