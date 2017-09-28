20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 88.2 percent to $11.65 after the company reported top line results in ZYN002 open label Phase 2 FAB-C study in children with Fragile X syndrome. The study successfully met the primary endpoint.

Exa Corp (NASDAQ: EXA) rose 42.4 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading. Dassault Systèmes announced plans to acquire Exa for $24.25 per share in cash.

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares rose 38 percent to $2.25 in the pre-market trading session. Sky Solar posted net income of $5.2 million in the first half of 2017, versus a net loss of $2.2 million in the year-ago period.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 32.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.95 percent on Wednesday.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares rose 10.2 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Chiasma reported that initial patient is randomized in Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL clinical trial.

Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 8.3 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after falling 10.73 percent on Wednesday.

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares rose 7.3 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and reported signing of first BlackBerry secure licensing deal.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 5.7 percent to $21.06 in pre-market trading after declining 1.82 percent on Wednesday.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 5.1 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.91 percent on Wednesday.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) rose 4.5 percent to $36.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.31 percent on Wednesday.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose 4.2 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved Abbott Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System.

(NYSE: ABT) rose 4.2 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved Abbott Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System. Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) rose 3.6 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after surging 17.02 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) fell 26.6 percent to $49.55 in pre-market trading following the FDA approval of Abbott's Blood Glucose Monitoring Device and analyst downgrades.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 9.6 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading. Pier 1 Imports posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. The company's comparable sales rose 1.8 percent during the quarter.

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares fell 6.7 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.83 percent on Wednesday.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 6.4 percent to $43.00 after dipping 30.28 percent on Wednesday.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 6.1 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after declining 5.25 percent on Wednesday.

Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) fell 5.7 percent to $25.10 in pre-market trading after rising 1.03 percent on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares fell 4.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.09 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: XXII) shares fell 4.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.09 percent on Wednesday. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 3.1 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and named Kermit Crawford as President and COO.

