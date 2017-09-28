Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 4:23am   Comments
Share:
  • A report on Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • A report on U.S. international trade in goods for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in Kansas City at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: News Economics Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.