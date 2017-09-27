Mid-Day Market Update: Kornit Digital Drops After Reduced Sales Guidance; Remark Holdings Shares Climb

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.01 percent to 22,283.04 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.64 percent to 6,420.80. The S&P also fell, gaining 0.11 percent to 2,499.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the technology shares surged 0.52 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), up 16 percent, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), up 7 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell 0.88 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG), down 7 percent, and Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) down 6 percent.

Top Headline

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Micron reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.84 per share on sales of $5.96 billion.

Micron expects Q1 earnings of $1.73 to $1.87 per share on sales of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares shot up 15 percent to $4.08 after the company reported a $1 million+ contract to provide facial and object recognition to a Chinese government owned business.

Shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ: TWLO) got a boost, shooting up 5 percent to $29.00 following news that Amazon's AWS Pinpoint launched 2-way text messaging.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares were also up, gaining 8 percent to $20.92. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that KEMET will join S&P SmallCap 600.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares dropped 32 percent to $2.85 after the company reported a deal for registered direct placement of $6.5m in common shares and warrants.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) were down 15 percent to $3.08. Babcock & Wilcox expects $10 million to $15 million of cost following a structural steel issue for a UK renewable project

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) was down, falling around 19 percent to $13.93 after the company lowered its Q3 sales outlook. Citigroup downgraded Kornit Digital from Buy to Neutral.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.40 percent to $52.09 while gold traded down 0.97 percent to $1,289.10.

Silver traded down 0.14 percent Wednesday to $16.86, while copper fell 0.24 percent to $2.926.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.41 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.76 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.85 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.41 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.25 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.38 percent.

Economics

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity rose to a reading of 231.00 in the latest week, versus prior reading of 224.70.

U.S. durable goods orders rose 1.7 percent for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 1 percent growth.

The pending home sales index declined 2.6 percent for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.5 percent drop.

Domestic crude supplies dropped 1.85 million barrels for the week ended September 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts projected a gain of 3.42 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles rose 1.11 million barrels for the week, while distillate stockpiles slipped 814,000 barrels.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Kirksville, Missouri at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in New York City at 7:00 p.m. ET.

