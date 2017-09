25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALI) gained 15.8 percent to $2.42 after gaining 0.48 percent on Tuesday.

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: CASC) shares rose 7 percent to $4.14 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for Tucatinib for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) rose 8.3 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.52 percent on Tuesday.

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) shares rose 8.2 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after declining 3.17 percent on Tuesday.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 7.8 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from Market Perform to Outperform.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares rose 7.4 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received EMA Orphan Medicinal Product designation for EDIT-101.

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 6.2 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after surging 29.61 percent on Tuesday.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 5.9 percent to $55.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.21 percent on Tuesday.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 5.6 percent to $19.09 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma with a Buy rating..

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 5.5 percent to $36.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) rose 5.4 percent to $29.01 in pre-market trading following news that Amazon's AWS Pinpoint launched 2-way text messaging.

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) rose 5.4 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.29 percent on Tuesday.

Pearson PLC (ADR) (NYSE: PSO) rose 4.4 percent to $8.12 in pre-market trading after falling 0.51 percent on Tuesday.

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 4.3 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after dipping 73.90 percent on Tuesday.

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares rose 4 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.12 percent on Tuesday.

Losers

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 24.2 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q3 sales outlook. Citigroup downgraded Kornit Digital from Buy to Neutral.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) shares fell 9.8 percent to $21.65 in pre-market trading. Westlake Chemical Partners reported a 4.5 million common unit offering and reported the purchase of added 5 percent limited partner interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $229.2 million.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares fell 6.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after rising 1.69 percent on Tuesday.

Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 6.5 percent to $6.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 36.49 percent on Tuesday.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 4.7 percent to $24.35 in pre-market trading. JinkoSolar reported up to $100 million at-the-market offering.

Nike Inc (NASDAQ: NKE) shares fell 3.5 percent to $51.85. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 3.5 percent to $6.97 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) fell 3.4 percent to $35.85 in pre-market trading. Ascendis Pharma priced 3.8 million ADS offering at $35.50 per ADS.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares fell 3 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after rising 0.78 percent on Tuesday.

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 2.7 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray downgraded Tile Shop from Overweight to Neutral.

