Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Left Lets Loose, Leaves Ubiquiti Investor Day Convinced 'Company Is Committing Fraud'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2017 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Left Lets Loose, Leaves Ubiquiti Investor Day Convinced 'Company Is Committing Fraud'
Related UBNT
Ubiquiti Shares Down 0.4% 1 Day After New Citron Short Report; Co. Announced In 8-K This Morning Addition Of $100M To Buyback Plan, Guidance
The Market In 5 Minutes

Heading into Tuesday’s Investor Day, Citron’s Andrew Left had hoped to settle questions about Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT)’s financials. Instead, he left the conference call with greater conviction in the firm’s alleged fraud.

“Anyone who listens to this call knows that they will soon be labeled as evidence,” Left told Benzinga.

In a short report issued last week, Left expressed skepticism toward Ubiquiti’s cash balances justified by their generation of relatively low overseas interest and their failure to correspond with margins growth. He was also concerned with the firm’s management structure, implying that it ought to hire an experienced chief financial officer and expand its board of directors.

Additionally, he raised flags on Ubiquiti’s “abrupt” and inexplicable departure from its San Jose headquarters; turnover in its audit committee and financial leadership; and cash location.

Ubiquiti CEO Robert Pera had responded to the initial report by alleging stock manipulation.

But Left stood by his call.

“This company is committing fraud 100 percent,” he said. “Sue me, call me names, I don’t care. It is what it is.”

At time of publication, shares of Ubiquiti were down 3.42 percent at $53.50.

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Events Exclusives Movers Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBNT)

Ubiquiti Shares Down 0.4% 1 Day After New Citron Short Report; Co. Announced In 8-K This Morning Addition Of $100M To Buyback Plan, Guidance
The Market In 5 Minutes
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Citron Calls Ubiquiti Networks A 'Total Fraud'
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Mid-Day Market Update: Stamps.com Surges On Earnings Beat; Aerohive Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on UBNT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.