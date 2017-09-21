12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares jumped 90.6 percent to $10.65 after the company disclosed that it plans to advance Coversin following advice from an FDA meeting.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) shares climbed 61.4 percent to $21.30 after the company agreed to be acquired by Kuraray at $21.50 per share in cash.
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) rose 16.8 percent to $ 2.73. Long Island Iced Tea disclosed that it has been named Exclusive Iced Tea of Barclays Center.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares gained 11.8 percent to $29.47.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GVP) rose 10.9 percent to $3.05. GSE Systems reported the purchase of Absolute Consulting for $8.75 million in cash.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) jumped 8.3 percent to $15.60. Third Point Reinsurance will replace Sanderson Farms in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 26.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) gained 7.1 percent to $47.96 after the company disclosed a $2.5 billion share-buyback program.
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) surged 6.4 percent to $37.95. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr. Reddy’ s from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) share rose 6.4 percent to $5.85.
- Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) shares gained 4.9 percent to $14.99. Celcuity priced its IPO at $9.50 per share.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 3 percent to $6.90 after surging 20.72 percent on Wednesday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares gained 2.5 percent to $5.40 after the company disclosed that its RAPIVAB received the FDA approval for a pediatric indication.
