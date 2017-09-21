Mid-Day Market Update: Calgon Carbon Gains On Acquisition News; JAKKS Pacific Shares Drop

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.08 percent to 22,394.63 while the NASDAQ declined 0.37 percent to 6,432.08. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15 percent to 2,504.41.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Thursday, the utilities shares surged 0.30 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE: AT), up 2 percent, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG), up 3 percent.

In trading on Thursday, technology shares fell 0.85 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA), down 4 percent, and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 4 percent.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) shares shot up 61 percent to $21.38 after the company agreed to be acquired by Kuraray at $21.50 per share in cash.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) got a boost, shooting up 91 percent to $10.65 after the company disclosed that it plans to advance Coversin following advice from an FDA meeting.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GVP) shares were also up, gaining 11 percent to $3.10. GSE Systems reported the purchase of Absolute Consulting for $8.75 million in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares dropped 10 percent to $34.78 following Q1 results. Scholastic reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.67 per share.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) were down 7 percent to $2.95. DA Davidson downgraded Jakks Pacific from Neutral to Underperform.

Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) was down, falling around 11 percent to $13.50. Eros Now reported a content deal with Dharma Productions.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.41 percent to $50.48 while gold traded down 1.63 percent to $1,294.90.

Silver traded down 2.04 percent Thursday to $16.98, while copper fell 0.84 percent to $2.944.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.23 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.04 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.71 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.36 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.56 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.01 percent.

Economics

Initial weekly jobless claims declined 23,000 to 259,000 in the latest week. Economists projected claims to reach 300,000 last week.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index increased to a reading of 23.8 in September, compared to 18.9 in August. However, economists were expecting a reading of 17.2.

The FHFA house price index rose 0.20 percent for July, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.40 percent growth.

The index of leading economic indicators gained 0.4 percent for August.

Supplies of natural gas rose 97 billion cubic feet, the Energy Information Administration reported. Economists expected a gain of 91 billion cubic feet.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

