20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 82.1 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company presented positive preliminary data from sitravatinib studies.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 21.1 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems reported an offering of common stock.

