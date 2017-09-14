Market Overview

Stocks React Lower Following Report North Korea Fired Unidentified Missile From Pyongyang
Paul Quintaro , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 6:20pm   Comments
S&P 500 futures fell about 0.3 percent in after-hours trade Thursday evening minutes after word from the South Korea military an unidentified missile was fired from Pyongyang towards the east. 

The headline was first reported by Yonhap, according to Reuters, and suggested the missile originated from Pyongyang's Sunan region. 

Details were very sparse immediately following the headline, but the action in S&P 500 futures highlights the massive headline risk related to the Korean peninsula. 

A senior U.S. General, John Hyten, earlier Thursday described a recent North Korean missile test as likely a hydrogen bomb given the size of the blast. 

