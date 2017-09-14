22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 14.3 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after falling 3.08 percent on Wednesday.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) rose 13.1 percent to $14.90 in pre-market trading. Bristol-Myers and Halozyme disclosed a collaboration and license agreement using Halozyme's ENHANZE technology. Halozyme Therapeutics raised its FY sales outlook.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 9.7 percent to $124.22 in pre-market trading. Autoliv initiated strategic review to consider separation of business segments into Passive Safety and Electronics.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) shares rose 9 percent to $2.68 in the pre-market trading session. Wells Fargo upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) rose 8.4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading. Tenet Healthcare is exploring options, including a possible sale, Dow Jones reported.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) rose 8 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after surging 12.31 percent on Wednesday.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares rose 6.2 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 5.1 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan designation to omaveloxolone for the treatment of malignant melanoma.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 3.5 percent to $30.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.31 percent on Wednesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) rose 3.3 percent to $31.49 in pre-market trading after falling 0.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) rose 3.2 percent to $56.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.63 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 16 percent to $6.41 in pre-market trading. BiondVax priced its 1.5 million ADS offering at $6.00 per ADS.
- Summit Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares fell 16.4 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading. Summit Therapeutics priced public offering of 1.459 million ADS's at $12.00 per ADS.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $9.61 in pre-market trading. Array Biopharma reported a $175 million offering of common stock.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.8 percent to $22.55 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hertz Global from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) shares fell 5.2 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell 5.1 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after surging 5.77 percent on Wednesday.
- Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 5.1 percent to $17.10 after rising 0.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) fell 5 percent to $35.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 4.7 percent to $26.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 3.8 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading. Epizyme priced 9.18 million share offering at $15.25 per share.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 3.1 percent to $6.27 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded OPKO Health from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12.00 to $7.00.
