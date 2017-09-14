22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 14.3 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after falling 3.08 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 16 percent to $6.41 in pre-market trading. BiondVax priced its 1.5 million ADS offering at $6.00 per ADS.

