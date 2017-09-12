Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Tuesday that its Radeon Pro MxGPU chips would support graphics design software on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s AppStream 2.0, a product combination that could result in cheaper and faster graphics processing.

“With Graphics Design instances, users can run graphics-accelerated applications at a fraction of the cost of using graphics workstations and can lower the cost of streaming a graphics app on AppStream 2.0 by up to 50 percent,” Michael DeNeffe, director of AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group, wrote in a blog post.

AppStream allows direct streaming of desktop applications from Amazon Web Services to devices running web browsers. Its new Graphics Design product will run on AMD’s S7150x2 GPU and support applications such as Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) Premiere Pro, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Revit or Siemens NX.

AMD’s chip will enhance application software stored and executed in the cloud and remotely delivered, helping Amazon obviate the need for heavy-duty processing hardware.

“Users get professional grade graphics, on-demand, for accelerated apps, at a lower cost,” DeNeffe wrote. “And since they are delivered from the cloud, secure mobility is now a reality.”

Despite news of the partnership, AMD was trading down 2 percent Tuesday at a rate of $12.28.

