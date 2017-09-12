Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has behaved fairly predictably during the last five iPhone announcements, may be facing a greater near-term downside risk with the release of the iPhone X, though the stock likely will outperform over the next six to 12 months, a UBS analyst predicted Tuesday.

Steven Milunovich set a price target of $180 and rated Apple a Buy. It was trading largely unchanged at $160.74 at last check. Apple's unveiling of its latest product line is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Apple’s Uncanny Consistency

Milunovich said in the past, Apple has been down two weeks before an iPhone launch, up a percentage point or two when the phone becomes available about two weeks later, then weak after the launch, then up again when earnings are announced.

He made three predictions:

“We expect (iPhone X) entry pricing may be lower at $900 than some think or at most $1,000—it is easier to argue for higher earnings with a higher ASP though we think this overlooks the potential negative demand effect of a high price.”

“There might be concerns regarding OLED availability or whether facial recognition (Face ID) works as well as Touch ID.

“The stock is up an unusually strong 37% year to date and technically now is slightly down from an overbought position. A new Watch and Apple TV along with HomePod commentary probably won't have much impact unless there are surprises.”

