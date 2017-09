18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) rose 43 percent to $6.72 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license of its Guatemalan subsidiary.

(NYSE: TAHO) rose 43 percent to $6.72 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license of its Guatemalan subsidiary. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 28.2 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued trial results from its Phase 2 study of CDKL5.

(NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 28.2 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued trial results from its Phase 2 study of CDKL5. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 16.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 data for intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab.

(NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 16.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 data for intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares rose 11.8 percent to $19.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.51 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: UVE) shares rose 11.8 percent to $19.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.51 percent on Friday. Richmont Mines Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RIC) rose 11.5 percent to $10.65 in pre-market trading. Alamos Gold announced plans to acquire Richmont Mines. Richmont Mines also announced sale of Quebec assets to Monarques Gold.

(NYSE: RIC) rose 11.5 percent to $10.65 in pre-market trading. Alamos Gold announced plans to acquire Richmont Mines. Richmont Mines also announced sale of Quebec assets to Monarques Gold. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 11 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Teva named Kåre Schultz as President and CEO. BTIG Research upgraded Teva from Neutral to Buy.

(NYSE: TEVA) rose 11 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Teva named Kåre Schultz as President and CEO. BTIG Research upgraded Teva from Neutral to Buy. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) rose 7.5 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading after declining 6.64 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: BCRH) rose 7.5 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading after declining 6.64 percent on Friday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 7.3 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading. Foresight disclosed that it has successfully completed pilot project with one of the China's top three largest car manufacturers.

(NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 7.3 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading. Foresight disclosed that it has successfully completed pilot project with one of the China's top three largest car manufacturers. Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 7.2 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 7.2 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 6.6 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported positive Phase 3 COLUMBUS part 2 results in BRAF-mutant melanoma.

(NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 6.6 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported positive Phase 3 COLUMBUS part 2 results in BRAF-mutant melanoma. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares rose 6.5 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Globe Telecom has awarded Gilat a five year multi-million dollar contract for managed service satellite backhaul for cellular services.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares fell 26.7 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading. Janssen terminated worldwide collaboration for Hepatitis C With Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Achillion named Joseph Truitt as COO.

(NASDAQ: ACHN) shares fell 26.7 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading. Janssen terminated worldwide collaboration for Hepatitis C With Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Achillion named Joseph Truitt as COO. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 6.3 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.58 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: CGG) fell 6.3 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.58 percent on Friday. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 6.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after declining 7.31 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 6.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after declining 7.31 percent on Friday. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 5.1 percent to $5.02 after gaining 7.09 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 5.1 percent to $5.02 after gaining 7.09 percent on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) fell 4.4 percent to $122.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.49 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: PXD) fell 4.4 percent to $122.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.49 percent on Friday. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) fell 3.7 percent to $4.21 in pre-market trading following report Postash may sell stake in company ahead of merger with Agrium.

(NYSE: ICL) fell 3.7 percent to $4.21 in pre-market trading following report Postash may sell stake in company ahead of merger with Agrium. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares fell 3 percent to $457.50 in pre-market trading. Regeneron and Sanofi announced positive dupilumab topline results from Phase 3 trial in uncontrolled persistent asthma.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.