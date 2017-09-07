A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and nonfarm productivity for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Pittsburgh at 12:15 p.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 7:00 p.m. ET. President Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET, while Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Omaha at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points to 21,815.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1.75 points to 2,467.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 8 points to 5,963.00.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.48 percent to trade at $54.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.33 percent to trade at $49.00 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.42 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.39 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 1.08 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.53 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.81 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.20 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.33 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.59 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.01 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Buy to Neutral.

Trivago shares fell 16.34 percent to close at $12.49 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY2017 outlook.

(NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY2017 outlook. AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) disclosed that its Phase III AMPLIFY trial for Duaklir met primary endpoint.

(NYSE: AZN) disclosed that its Phase III AMPLIFY trial for Duaklir met primary endpoint. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also disclosed that its Board Chairman Victor DeMarines passed away on August 30.

(NASDAQ: VRNT) posted upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also disclosed that its Board Chairman Victor DeMarines passed away on August 30. Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Bank of AmericaNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.