15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 33.1 percent to $5.11 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 DUO study evaluating the efficacy and safety of duvelisib showed statistically significant improvement.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares climbed 19.6 percent to $13.07 after the company announced 'positive' results from ongoing Phase 1b trial of VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) surged 16.5 percent to $ 6.70. Fred's reported a Q2 loss of $29.5 million on revenue of $507.8 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) jumped 15.3 percent to $3.91 after the company disclosed positive Factor IX clinical data.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares gained 13 percent to $39.81. Electronics For Imaging expects Q3 earnings of $0.55 to $0.60 per share, on sales of $255 million to $260 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) jumped 11.5 percent to $45.81 after the company disclosed that its SRP-4053 study achieved statistical significance on primary and secondary biological endpoints.
- Landauer Inc (NYSE: LDR) shares surged 9.9 percent to $67.45 after the company agreed to be acquired by Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) for $67.25 per share in cash.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares gained 8.5 percent to $29.86 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 forecast.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 8.3 percent to $0.552 after the company disclosed a licensing agreement with Fosun Pharma for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize bremelanotide.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) rose 7.7 percent to $19.70. Griffon reported that it will explore strategic alternatives for Clopay Plastics division and announced plans to acquire ClosetMaid from Emerson for $260 million.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) climbed 7.6 percent to $45.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) gained 6.2 percent to $20.96 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 5.5 percent to $16.38. Barclays upgraded Fiat Chrysler from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) surged 4.5 percent to $35.46 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares rose 3.1 percent to $ 68.36. Calavo Growers reported Q3 earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $301.6 million.
