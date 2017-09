25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares rose 87.6 percent to $23.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 CONVERT study met its primary endpoint.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 11.4 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading as the company reported positive results from its APeX-1 Phase 2 trial in HAE.

Losers

Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 31.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after announcing FDA clinical hold of UCART123 studies.

