12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 1:14pm   Comments
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) dropped 21.6 percent to $42.66. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Craig-Hallum downgraded Ambarella from Buy to Hold.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) shares tumbled 18.6 percent to $89.80. Tech Data posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) shares fell 12.3 percent to $10.70.
  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares dropped 11.9 percent to $29.65.
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) declined 9.4 percent to $17.13 after the company reported termination of duvortuxizumab collaboration and license deal with J&J's Janssen Biotech.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares fell 7.7 percent to $6.21 as the company issued update on timing of NDA submission for AZEDRA. Progenics said that 'manufacturer has requested additional time to prepare for pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing site.'
  • Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE: SXE) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $2.41.
  • Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares declined 6.2 percent to $2.99 after dropping 6.45 percent on Thursday.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) dropped 5.9 percent to $236.13. The Cooper Companies reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share on revenue of $556 million. The company expects FY17 adjusted earnings of $9.66 to $9.76 per share, on sales of $2.129 billion to $2.142 billion.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 5.3 percent to $2.58. DryShips reported a Q2 loss of $15.6 million on revenue of $16.4 million and announced commencement of rights offering.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares slipped 4.8 percent to $2.25 after surging 44.79 percent on Thursday.
  • CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares declined 3.1 percent to $2.38. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRH Medical from Overweight to Neutral.

