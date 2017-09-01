20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares rose 112.8 percent to $2.83 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics reported end of joint development and commercialization deal with MorphoSys for MOR209/ES414 and disclosed a $74.5 million agreement to sell hyperimmune commercial products.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 8 percent to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q4 results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 7.4 percent to $142.45 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 5.8 percent to $60.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) rose 5.8 percent to $34.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.06 percent on Thursday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 5.3 percent to $8.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.66 percent on Thursday.

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ: STRT) rose 5.1 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.11 percent on Thursday.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) rose 5 percent to $20.70 in pre-market trading after falling 3.33 percent on Thursday.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) rose 3.3 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.03 percent on Thursday.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 3.1 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.36 percent on Thursday.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares rose 3 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after surging 20.09 percent on Tuesday. DryShips reported a Q2 loss of $15.6 million on revenue of $16.4 million and announced commencement of rights offering.

Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) shares rose 2.9 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Kinross Gold from Sell to Neutral.

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 2.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.70 percent on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 2.7 percent to $15.54 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 2.23 percent on Thursday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares fell 20.9 percent to $14.29 in pre-market trading. Hewlett Packard Enterprise disclosed that it has completed the spin-off and merger of its software business with Micro Focus International.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) shares fell 18.4 percent to $89.99 in pre-market trading. Tech Data posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 9.4 percent to $49.30 in pre-market trading. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell 4.9 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after rising 0.29 percent on Thursday.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) fell 4.1 percent to $3.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.45 percent on Thursday.

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) fell 2.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after surging 44.79 percent on Thursday.

