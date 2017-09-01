Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 4:23am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today.
  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Markit PMI manufacturing report for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

