Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today.
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Markit PMI manufacturing report for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...