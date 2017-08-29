15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 27 percent to $18.77 after the company reported that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for INBRIJA regarding its previously filed NDA.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares tumbled 19.6 percent to $8.38 after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter and lowered its guidance for the year. The company also disclosed that its board has adopted a shareholder rights plan. FBR Capital downgraded Finish Line from Buy to Neutral, while Buckingham Research downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares dropped 15.5 percent to $9.91. J.Jill posted in-line Q2 earnings, but issued a weak outlook.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares dropped 13.8 percent to $5.20 after tumbling 9.30 percent on Monday.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares declined 11.5 percent to $2.31 after dipping 12.71 percent on Monday.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares declined 10.5 percent to $55.90. Best Buy reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) fell 8 percent to $13.10. Mizuho lowered its price target on Valeant from $8 to $7.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares dropped 7 percent to $2.13.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) declined 7 percent to $19.38. Chardan Capital downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 6.4 percent to $3.06.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $6.09.
- Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) shares fell 6.1 percent to $3.40. SouFun Holdings reported a Q2 loss of $2.1 million on revenue of $110.1 million.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) declined 6 percent to $91.05. Bank of America initiated coverage on Helen of Troy with an Underperform rating.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares fell 4.1 percent to $1.40. Christopher & Banks posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $86.6 million.
- AveXis Inc (NASDAQ: AVXS) dropped 4.1 percent to $93.07. Nomura initiated coverage on AveXis with a Reduce rating.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...